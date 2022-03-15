Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

After a lengthy labor dispute, baseball is getting back to normal.

The Cubs and White Sox have reported to spring training and games begin on Thursday.

Preview: White Sox

The White Sox won the AL Central last year before getting trounced in the playoffs. The Sox have bolstered their bullpen, but there are still questions about who will start at second base and right field.

Notable newbies: Back-end starter Vince Velásquez, relievers Kendall Graveman, and Joe Kelly, utility infielder/outfielder Josh Harrison.

Bon Voyage: Starting pitcher and All-Star Carlos Rodón and second baseman César Hernández.

Who to watch: Cuban phenom Yoelqui Céspedes. The outfielder may not be ready for Opening Day but could be a late-season call-up.

Yoelqui Céspedes bats at Camelback Ranch on November 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Preview: Cubs

The Cubs are in a full rebuild after shipping out most of the 2016 World Series heroes at last year's trade deadline.

Notable newbies: Starting pitchers Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley, shortstop Andrelton Simmons, outfielder Clint Frazier.

Bon voyage: Besides Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javy Báez? Starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay has a shoulder issue and will start the season on the IL.

Plus, 2023 free agent catcher Willson Contreras hasn't been extended yet and might be on his way out.

Who to watch: Minor league pitcher Manuel Rodríguez, who looks more like a defensive lineman than a pitcher. And with the Cubs already dealing with injuries, he may be a big part of the 2022 bullpen.