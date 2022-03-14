18 mins ago - News

Photos of the day: CPS students unite for Ukraine

Monica Eng
Students walk on stage with Ukrainian flag
Lane Tech's Russian Club shows support for Ukraine during International Days performances over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Lane junior Ruby Thompson

Lane Tech's Russian Club and Ukrainian Club united in solidarity this weekend at the high school's sold out International Days performances.

Why it matters: The two clubs touched many hearts when they jointly carried the Ukrainian flag into the auditorium to start the show.

Full disclosure: This gesture made former Lane Tech Ukrainian Club dancer Monica Eng get all choked up.

Kids dressed in Ukrainian dress
Teenage Monica (far right) waits in the wings with Lane's Ukrainian Club during International Days 1984. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
