Photos of the day: CPS students unite for Ukraine
Lane Tech's Russian Club and Ukrainian Club united in solidarity this weekend at the high school's sold out International Days performances.
Why it matters: The two clubs touched many hearts when they jointly carried the Ukrainian flag into the auditorium to start the show.
Full disclosure: This gesture made former Lane Tech Ukrainian Club dancer Monica Eng get all choked up.
