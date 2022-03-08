Mask mandate confusion in Chicago
State and local mask requirements were removed more than a week ago, but rules at specific businesses — and who's following them — still vary greatly.
Why it matters: The public — and even lawyers— still seems confused about where mask rules can be enforced.
- These misunderstandings can create contentious and even dangerous situations for the immunocompromised and staffers who have to enforce regulations.
Details: Even with relaxed state rules, businesses can still choose to enforce their own stricter standards.
- And those rules can change suddenly. CPS, for example, yesterday announced it's going mask optional starting Monday.
- A few hours later, the CTU said that violates their labor agreement and they're filing an unfair labor practice agreement with federal authorities.
- Where that leaves CPS students and teachers remains to be seen.
The latest: To help locals navigate place-specific policies, community organizer Cait Guerra has released a Google map of local businesses that are still enforcing masks.
- "I wanted a list of places where I could feel a little more secure eating out or shopping," Guerra tells Axios. "I figured other immunocompromised people and families with young kids would appreciate a map as well."
Monica's experience: On Friday at the Auditorium Theatre, staffers checked vax cards and reminded patrons about mask requirements. Folks in front of me still ignored the rules.
- On Thursday at the Old Town School of Folk Music, everyone seemed happy to follow the rules.
Justin's experience: On Saturday, I went to a boutique grocery store, a restaurant, and a Dairy Queen. I encountered about 50-75 people indoors and was the only one wearing a mask.
- The Dairy Queen was the only business that had a sign on the door asking customers to wear masks, but the 10 people in line ignored it.
