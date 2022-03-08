Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

State and local mask requirements were removed more than a week ago, but rules at specific businesses — and who's following them — still vary greatly.

Why it matters: The public — and even lawyers— still seems confused about where mask rules can be enforced.

These misunderstandings can create contentious and even dangerous situations for the immunocompromised and staffers who have to enforce regulations.

Details: Even with relaxed state rules, businesses can still choose to enforce their own stricter standards.

And those rules can change suddenly. CPS, for example, yesterday announced it's going mask optional starting Monday.

A few hours later, the CTU said that violates their labor agreement and they're filing an unfair labor practice agreement with federal authorities.

Where that leaves CPS students and teachers remains to be seen.

The latest: To help locals navigate place-specific policies, community organizer Cait Guerra has released a Google map of local businesses that are still enforcing masks.

"I wanted a list of places where I could feel a little more secure eating out or shopping," Guerra tells Axios. "I figured other immunocompromised people and families with young kids would appreciate a map as well."

Monica's experience: On Friday at the Auditorium Theatre, staffers checked vax cards and reminded patrons about mask requirements. Folks in front of me still ignored the rules.

On Thursday at the Old Town School of Folk Music, everyone seemed happy to follow the rules.

Justin's experience: On Saturday, I went to a boutique grocery store, a restaurant, and a Dairy Queen. I encountered about 50-75 people indoors and was the only one wearing a mask.