Readers' ideas for Chicago's new slogan
We recently reported on the criticism surrounding the city's new marketing slogan: "Chicago not in Chicago," which some find confusing and way too focused on other cities.
- We asked you for better, or just more amusing, alternatives. As always, you did not disappoint.
😜 Sunil G: Chicago: We don't want nobody that nobody sent
🏛 Mike N: Bureaucracy Is Beautiful
🗯 Patrick D: Please f*ck off
🧀 Peter B: At least it’s warmer than Green Bay
🤔 Jerry C: You don't understand us, and that's ok
☃️ Matt T: Come for the political corruption and stay for the snow in April
🌊 Nathan G: Giving St. Louis all of our sh*t since 1900
❤️ Kelly M: Calling Dibs on Your Heart (in time for Valentine's Day)
🗞 Tom N: Where people fold their newspaper, not their pizza
👃 Miranda S: Where Each Block Has a Unique Smell
- 🍁 Culture, Cuisine, and Cannabis
💪 Ted N: Chicago. Yeah, Chicago
🚗 Ted J: The City with Dibs
🏢 Debby D: We always have room for you (without pictures of our deserted Loop)
🏛 Joe J: We Make Museums YouSawEms!
- We Don't Really Talk Like That
❄️ Wilfred G: We can enjoy four seasons in four days
🎶 Erin D: Chica-GO Your Own Way
🐟 Sean B: Come see the last of the world's safe freshwater
🤑 Monica E: Where you always save more money
