Readers' ideas for Chicago's new slogan

Monica Eng
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

We recently reported on the criticism surrounding the city's new marketing slogan: "Chicago not in Chicago," which some find confusing and way too focused on other cities.

  • We asked you for better, or just more amusing, alternatives. As always, you did not disappoint.

😜 Sunil G: Chicago: We don't want nobody that nobody sent

🏛 Mike N: Bureaucracy Is Beautiful

🗯 Patrick D: Please f*ck off

🧀 Peter B: At least it’s warmer than Green Bay

🤔 Jerry C: You don't understand us, and that's ok

☃️ Matt T: Come for the political corruption and stay for the snow in April

🌊 Nathan G: Giving St. Louis all of our sh*t since 1900

❤️ Kelly M: Calling Dibs on Your Heart (in time for Valentine's Day)

🗞 Tom N: Where people fold their newspaper, not their pizza

👃 Miranda S: Where Each Block Has a Unique Smell

  • 🍁 Culture, Cuisine, and Cannabis

​​💪 Ted N: Chicago. Yeah, Chicago

🚗 Ted J: The City with Dibs

🏢 Debby D: We always have room for you (without pictures of our deserted Loop)

🏛 Joe J: We Make Museums YouSawEms!

  • We Don't Really Talk Like That

❄️ Wilfred G: We can enjoy four seasons in four days

🎶 Erin D: Chica-GO Your Own Way

🐟 Sean B: Come see the last of the world's safe freshwater

🤑 Monica E: Where you always save more money

