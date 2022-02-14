Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We recently reported on the criticism surrounding the city's new marketing slogan: "Chicago not in Chicago," which some find confusing and way too focused on other cities.

We asked you for better, or just more amusing, alternatives. As always, you did not disappoint.

😜 Sunil G: Chicago: We don't want nobody that nobody sent

🏛 Mike N: Bureaucracy Is Beautiful

🗯 Patrick D: Please f*ck off

🧀 Peter B: At least it’s warmer than Green Bay

🤔 Jerry C: You don't understand us, and that's ok

☃️ Matt T: Come for the political corruption and stay for the snow in April

🌊 Nathan G: Giving St. Louis all of our sh*t since 1900

❤️ Kelly M: Calling Dibs on Your Heart (in time for Valentine's Day)

🗞 Tom N: Where people fold their newspaper, not their pizza

👃 Miranda S: Where Each Block Has a Unique Smell

🍁 Culture, Cuisine, and Cannabis

​​💪 Ted N: Chicago. Yeah, Chicago

🚗 Ted J: The City with Dibs

🏢 Debby D: We always have room for you (without pictures of our deserted Loop)

🏛 Joe J: We Make Museums YouSawEms!

We Don't Really Talk Like That

❄️ Wilfred G: We can enjoy four seasons in four days

🎶 Erin D: Chica-GO Your Own Way

🐟 Sean B: Come see the last of the world's safe freshwater

🤑 Monica E: Where you always save more money