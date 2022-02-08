Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ears perked up Friday when Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he'd like to "remove masks as soon as we possibly can."

Why it matters: Falling Illinois COVID-19 cases (down 51% last week) and the controversy around school masking are putting increased pressure on the governor to present clear metrics for ending the state mask mandate.

Context: Illinois' indoor mask mandate is unique in the Midwest and followed by just eight other states: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Washington.

Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have similar rules.

Driving the news: Gov. Pritkzer extended his emergency management powers Friday for another month through a renewed disaster proclamation.

The declaration grants the governor broad powers to deal with the pandemic, including mask mandates.

The bottom line: State officials say a combination of factors, rather than specific metrics, will be considered to end the mandate.