Reader survey: Sammy Sosa in the HOF?
Earlier this week, we asked you if Sammy Sosa should be in the Hall of Fame.
- With a whopping 638 responses, you said:
👍 55.5% - Sammy should NOT be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
👎 45.5% - Sammy should be inducted.
Mike C. wrote: "I hate the Cubs but Sosa is an absolute Hall of Famer. Not sure why the Cubs completely disregard him nowadays."
Big picture: Former Cub Doug Glanville's piece sheds some light on how players look at the steroid issue and era.
Bottom line: The nays have it. We'll send this informal poll to Cooperstown. 😉
