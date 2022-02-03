Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Earlier this week, we asked you if Sammy Sosa should be in the Hall of Fame.

With a whopping 638 responses, you said:

👍 55.5% - Sammy should NOT be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

👎 45.5% - Sammy should be inducted.

Mike C. wrote: "I hate the Cubs but Sosa is an absolute Hall of Famer. Not sure why the Cubs completely disregard him nowadays."

Big picture: Former Cub Doug Glanville's piece sheds some light on how players look at the steroid issue and era.

Bottom line: The nays have it. We'll send this informal poll to Cooperstown. 😉