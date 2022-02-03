1 hour ago - Sports

Reader survey: Sammy Sosa in the HOF?

Justin Kaufmann
Baseball player
Sammy Sosa tips his cap to the fans after hitting his second home run of the night against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 20, 1998. Photo: Daniel Lippitt/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this week, we asked you if Sammy Sosa should be in the Hall of Fame.

  • With a whopping 638 responses, you said:

👍 55.5% - Sammy should NOT be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

👎 45.5% - Sammy should be inducted.

Mike C. wrote: "I hate the Cubs but Sosa is an absolute Hall of Famer. Not sure why the Cubs completely disregard him nowadays."

Big picture: Former Cub Doug Glanville's piece sheds some light on how players look at the steroid issue and era.

Bottom line: The nays have it. We'll send this informal poll to Cooperstown. 😉

