CPS COVID testing enrollments well below goal
One goal of the recent CTU-CPS agreement was to get 100% of students enrolled in opt-in COVID-19 surveillance testing by February.
Progress: CPS CEO Pedro Martinez announced last week that districtwide enrollment has doubled since December, with 82,683 students now opted in.
- That's less than a third of students in district-run schools and a far cry from 100%.
The best: South and West Side schools including Woodlawn, Barton and Revere elementary schools, plus Marshall, Tilden and Hirsch high schools, topped the list of schools Axios received through a public records request.
- We didn't include schools reporting higher than 100% enrollment until CPS could explain those discrepancies.
Yes, but: Dozens of schools still have single digit enrollment percentages, including Lavizzo, Mount Greenwood, Field, Brownell and Mason.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.