Data: CPS; Note: Schools reporting more than 100% enrollment were omitted; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

One goal of the recent CTU-CPS agreement was to get 100% of students enrolled in opt-in COVID-19 surveillance testing by February.

Progress: CPS CEO Pedro Martinez announced last week that districtwide enrollment has doubled since December, with 82,683 students now opted in.

That's less than a third of students in district-run schools and a far cry from 100%.

The best: South and West Side schools including Woodlawn, Barton and Revere elementary schools, plus Marshall, Tilden and Hirsch high schools, topped the list of schools Axios received through a public records request.

We didn't include schools reporting higher than 100% enrollment until CPS could explain those discrepancies.

Yes, but: Dozens of schools still have single digit enrollment percentages, including Lavizzo, Mount Greenwood, Field, Brownell and Mason.