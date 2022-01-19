Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Justin here! Last week I asked for soup recommendations and you did not disappoint.

Here are just a few of the suggestions from the best readers in town!

🥔 Leah: I've been cooking soups from The Korean Vegan cookbook. The easiest one to shop for is probably the potato and leek one, gamja guk and it's very tasty. There's also a potato and fennel soup with fermented bean paste that was very good.

🍎 Lora N.: My family is currently obsessed with this super easy pork apple miso soup.

🥦 Carrie H.: We are similarly on a soup kick right now so I'll attach two recent successes (including broccoli and boursin) — one is actually a beef and butternut stew. (I know that can be a point of controversy...)

🥥 AJ P.: Vitamix app has great soup recipes! My personal favorite, coconut curry butternut squash, is a little more involved than most but worth it.

🍜 Meg J.: We're doing soup-er Sundays. Just tried this creamy cauliflower from Good Housekeeping and it was fantastic.