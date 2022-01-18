12 mins ago - COVID

How to use your new KN95 mask

Monica Eng
KN95 mask
The City of Chicago is distributing KN95 masks this month. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Chicago ward offices and many Chicago Public Schools started handing out an estimated 1.5 million KN95 masks to the public last week.

Why it matters: The CDC now recommends the high quality masks for public use and at least one study suggests they are 75 times more protective than surgical masks against COVID-19 infections.

How to use: Although the masks are often labeled "single use," they can actually be worn multiple times, according to Chicago Department of Public Health guidance.

Graphic on mask use
Screenshot courtesy of Chicago Department of Public Health

CDC tips: Don't layer KN95s with other masks or wear if wet or dirty.

The bottom line: You should be able to find the free masks this week at your local ward office or school.

