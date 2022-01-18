Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chicago ward offices and many Chicago Public Schools started handing out an estimated 1.5 million KN95 masks to the public last week.

Why it matters: The CDC now recommends the high quality masks for public use and at least one study suggests they are 75 times more protective than surgical masks against COVID-19 infections.

How to use: Although the masks are often labeled "single use," they can actually be worn multiple times, according to Chicago Department of Public Health guidance.

Screenshot courtesy of Chicago Department of Public Health

CDC tips: Don't layer KN95s with other masks or wear if wet or dirty.

The bottom line: You should be able to find the free masks this week at your local ward office or school.