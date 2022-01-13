Revisiting the demolished Garrick Theater
Visitors can step back in time by touring Chicago's Louis Sullivan-designed Garrick Theater in an exhibition called "Romanticism to Ruin," hosted at the Wrightwood 659 gallery.
Why it matters: Super COVID-safe entertainment is in short supply these days, and this exhibit delivers lots of wows without the crowds.
- Famed cartoonist Chris Ware designed the show. It's housed in a hidden gem of a museum tucked between residential buildings in Lincoln Park.
What you'll find: Huge blown up photos, tickets, programs and even actual terracotta art from the theater that stood near Randolph and Dearborn from 1891 to 1961.
Neatest feature: Bangladeshi architectural animator Razin Khan created a virtual reality style video tour of the building in mind blowing detail.
Cool fact: The facade of the Garrrick was saved and remounted over the iconic entrance to The Second City theater building on Wells Street.
If you go: Romanticism to Ruin is open on Saturdays through February and tickets are reservation only.
