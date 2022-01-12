Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19. She says "she's feeling fine" and is experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Why it matters: Lightfoot is the highest-profile Illinois lawmaker to test positive.

Context: This comes on the heels of a five-day battle with the Chicago Teachers Union over COVID-19 safety precautions.

As late as Monday night, Lightfoot spoke maskless at a press conference with CPS CEO Pedro Martinez and Chicago Department of Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

The bottom line: Lightfoot used the news to remind folks "to get vaccinated and boosted as it's the only way to beat this pandemic."

What's next: Lightfoot said she will follow CDC protocols on isolation and quarantining.