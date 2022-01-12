Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

According to some NFL insiders, the Bears are a top destination for head coach candidates this offseason even though the big-market team hasn't won a playoff game in over a decade.

Quick take: Here's a cheat sheet of a few coaches on the Bears' radar. Use it to make you look smarter on your next Zoom happy hour.

Jim Harbaugh: The former Bears quarterback and current head coach at the University of Michigan has reportedly not ruled out a return to the NFL. Seems like a long shot he'll leave, but he did get drafted by Chicago in 1987.

Byron Leftwich: The offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Bucs has designed one of the best offenses in the league. Although let's be honest, it's much easier to execute when Tom Brady is your quarterback.

Todd Bowles : How about the Buccaneers defensive coordinator? He's already been a head coach with the Jets and was lousy, but his defenses usually are the best in the league. And Bears fans looooooovvvvveeee defense.

Leslie Frazier : The Bills defensive coordinator was a starting cornerback for the 1985 Bears. Need we say more? The franchise owes him for that busted reverse punt return in the Super Bowl that ended Frazier's playing career.

Brian Daboll: The Bills offensive coordinator is on everyone's short list. Who knows, maybe he'd bring Mitch Trubisky back.

Honorable mentions: Former head coaches Brian Flores (Miami), Doug Pederson (Philadelphia) and Dan Quinn (Atlanta) are all reportedly on the Bears short list.