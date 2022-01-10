47 mins ago - COVID

Chicago's high-income high schools have highest vaccination rates

Monica Eng
Data: Chalkbeat Chicago and CPS; Chart: Axios visuals
Data: Chalkbeat Chicago and CPS; Chart: Axios visuals

Vaccinations in CPS vary wildly: The district's highest-income schools show some of the highest rates, while low-income schools show some of the lowest.

  • This is according to an Axios analysis of December vaccination and testing data obtained by Chalkbeat Chicago through public records requests.

Why it matters: CPS and the CTU are currently hammering out policies that will be applied uniformly in a district where COVID safety circumstances vary immensely.

  • The data argues for a more nuanced approach based on circumstances on the ground.

Big takeaway: Majority Black high schools had an average vaccination rate of 28%, while majority Latino high schools averaged 57%. Grade schools have much lower rates.

  • Dozens of schools showed vaccination rates under 10%.
  • Some schools with high rates still have low weekly COVID testing enrollment.
  • All of the top vaccinated schools are selective or partially selective enrollment schools.

Go deeper: Chalkbeat's full data set and analysis.

What's next: Axios has filed a public records request to CPS for updated vaccination and testing data through early January.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more