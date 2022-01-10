Chicago's high-income high schools have highest vaccination rates

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Chalkbeat Chicago and CPS; Chart: Axios visuals

Vaccinations in CPS vary wildly: The district's highest-income schools show some of the highest rates, while low-income schools show some of the lowest.

This is according to an Axios analysis of December vaccination and testing data obtained by Chalkbeat Chicago through public records requests.

Why it matters: CPS and the CTU are currently hammering out policies that will be applied uniformly in a district where COVID safety circumstances vary immensely.

The data argues for a more nuanced approach based on circumstances on the ground.

Big takeaway: Majority Black high schools had an average vaccination rate of 28%, while majority Latino high schools averaged 57%. Grade schools have much lower rates.

Dozens of schools showed vaccination rates under 10%.

Some schools with high rates still have low weekly COVID testing enrollment.

All of the top vaccinated schools are selective or partially selective enrollment schools.

Go deeper: Chalkbeat's full data set and analysis.

What's next: Axios has filed a public records request to CPS for updated vaccination and testing data through early January.