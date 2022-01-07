Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

At the age of 10, Norman Malone was attacked by his dad, leaving his right hand paralyzed and his piano future shattered.

But over the next seven decades, the former Chicago Public School chorus teacher practiced using his left hand until he was good enough to perform with an orchestra.

Why it matters: A documentary about Malone called "For the Left Hand" airs Friday and Sunday on WTTW, featuring the 78-year-old's orchestral concert debut playing Ravel's Piano Concerto for Left Hand.

What they're saying: "If I take the time and patience, I can do it. Whether or not anybody hears it, it's mine," Malone says in the film.