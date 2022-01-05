Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

To get into Chicago restaurants, bars and gyms under rules that started this week, you need to prove you're "fully vaccinated" with a full course of approved vaccines — but not necessarily boosted.

And Chicago Public Health officials tell Axios they have no plans to change that fully vaxxed definition before the feds do.

Why it matters: Figures released by the UK Health Security Agency last week suggest that six months after a second vaccine dose, people are only 2% protected against contracting Omicron and 51% protected from hospitalization versus unvaccinated individuals.

Booster shots raise that protection substantially.

Context: Back in early December, NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's a matter of "when, not if" the CDC will update the definition of fully vaccinated to include boosters.

Earlier this week, the FDA approved boosters for 12 to 15 year olds.

the FDA approved boosters for 12 to 15 year olds. Many Illinois colleges are now requiring boosters for students to return to school.

Yes, but: Only about 33% of all Americans and 37.8% of Illinoisians have gotten their boosters.

At today's booster levels, that could mean the immediate loss of two-thirds of a business' in-house customers, though a mandate would spur more boosters.

Chicago restaurant Baker Miller learned about the difficulties of trying this without a city mandate. Last month it had to shut down indoor dining entirely after getting threats in response to a proposed booster requirement for entry.

What's next: Don't expect things to change in Chicago until they change at the federal level.