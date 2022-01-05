44 mins ago - COVID

Chicago sticks with current guidelines for full vaccinations

Monica Eng
Illustration of a syringe bent into the shape of a number three
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

To get into Chicago restaurants, bars and gyms under rules that started this week, you need to prove you're "fully vaccinated" with a full course of approved vaccines — but not necessarily boosted.

  • And Chicago Public Health officials tell Axios they have no plans to change that fully vaxxed definition before the feds do.

Why it matters: Figures released by the UK Health Security Agency last week suggest that six months after a second vaccine dose, people are only 2% protected against contracting Omicron and 51% protected from hospitalization versus unvaccinated individuals.

  • Booster shots raise that protection substantially.

Context: Back in early December, NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's a matter of "when, not if" the CDC will update the definition of fully vaccinated to include boosters.

Yes, but: Only about 33% of all Americans and 37.8% of Illinoisians have gotten their boosters.

What's next: Don't expect things to change in Chicago until they change at the federal level.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more