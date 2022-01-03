Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Bears waited until Week 17 for their first blowout win of the season, beating the lifeless Giants, 29-3.

The defense led the charge, forcing four turnovers and getting a safety while holding New York to 151 total yards.

MVP: Rookie linebacker Trevis Gipson had two sacks and two forced fumbles. Robert Quinn picked up a 4th quarter sack to pass Richard Dent as the franchise leader for sacks in a season.

LVP: Giants QB Mike Glennon. The former Bears QB was downright awful with the Bears in 2017 but was even worse yesterday. He threw for 24 total yards.

Record scratch: The 6-10 Bears finished their season at Soldier Field with a 3-5 record. Nagy is 17-15 at home during his coaching tenure.

What's next: The Bears end their season at Minnesota next Sunday against the Vikings.