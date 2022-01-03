MMQB: Bears win big, Quinn sets sack record
The Bears waited until Week 17 for their first blowout win of the season, beating the lifeless Giants, 29-3.
- The defense led the charge, forcing four turnovers and getting a safety while holding New York to 151 total yards.
MVP: Rookie linebacker Trevis Gipson had two sacks and two forced fumbles. Robert Quinn picked up a 4th quarter sack to pass Richard Dent as the franchise leader for sacks in a season.
LVP: Giants QB Mike Glennon. The former Bears QB was downright awful with the Bears in 2017 but was even worse yesterday. He threw for 24 total yards.
Record scratch: The 6-10 Bears finished their season at Soldier Field with a 3-5 record. Nagy is 17-15 at home during his coaching tenure.
What's next: The Bears end their season at Minnesota next Sunday against the Vikings.
