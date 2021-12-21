MMQB: Bears offensive in national TV loss
The Bears kept the high-powered Vikings offense under 200 total yards, yet still lost, 17-9, in a game littered with undisciplined penalties and turnovers.
- The Bears committed four personal fouls, including one from head coach Matt Nagy.
MVP: The defense. Playing with their entire secondary sidelined in COVID protocols, Akiem Hicks & Co. kept Chicago in the game deep into the 4th quarter.
- Robert Quinn had two sacks and is only two shy of breaking Richard Dent's franchise record.
LVP: Everyone else. The Bears offense failed in the red zone several times.
💭 Axios Twin Cities' Nick Halter writes: The Vikings once again played down to their opponent, this time a COVID-depleted Bears team. They were also aided by some friendly officiating.
