55 mins ago - Business

How Chicagoans tip for the holidays

Monica Eng
Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Thanks to all the Axios Chicago readers who filled out our holiday tipping survey last week.

  • We got 38 completed responses, a few folks who ran into glitches (sorry!) and at least one email with more details.

Top tip-getters: Massage therapists, house cleaners, door attendants and hairdressers got the most love from our readers who say they tip an average of $60 around the holidays.

Bah, Humbug: Only one respondent said they tip child care workers.

What to give: Massage therapist Kelsey K. told Axios she loves greeting cards with cash, scented candles and thoughtful books.

  • "I do not like getting gift cards but who's to complain as it's thoughtful of clients to give anything!"
