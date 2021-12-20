How Chicagoans tip for the holidays

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Thanks to all the Axios Chicago readers who filled out our holiday tipping survey last week.

We got 38 completed responses, a few folks who ran into glitches (sorry!) and at least one email with more details.

Top tip-getters: Massage therapists, house cleaners, door attendants and hairdressers got the most love from our readers who say they tip an average of $60 around the holidays.

Bah, Humbug: Only one respondent said they tip child care workers.

What to give: Massage therapist Kelsey K. told Axios she loves greeting cards with cash, scented candles and thoughtful books.