Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

After several days of suggestions by us, we now present reader favorites for Chicago themed holiday gifts.

😋 Rachel R. recommends brownies from Misericordia Hearts and Flour Bakery: "They make the best brownies in Chicago. Little heart-shaped bundles of chocolate joy!"

Misercordia's new bakery on Ridge Avenue or part of their $32 holiday gift box.

Susan H. suggests a Chicago trifecta:

🍰 "The Eli’s Cheesecake Cookbook" 40th Anniversary edition ($30).

🚲 Biketropolis Self Guided Cycling Tours ($40).

☕ Bag of Lou Mitchell's Coffee, whole bean or ground of the "World’s Best since 1923" ($12).

🍕 Dave M. reminds you that Lou Malnati's half baked deep dish pizzas can be mailed anywhere in the U.S. ($68 for two).

📷 Barb W. suggests photos from "Chi Photo Guy" Nick Ulivieri, who sells striking images of the lakefront on Etsy. Prices vary.