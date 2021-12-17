55 mins ago - Things to Do

12 Days of Chicago Christmas: your picks

Monica Eng
A photo of waves in a lake.
A gorgeous photo of Lake Michigan from Chicago photographer Nick Ulivieri. Photo courtesy of Nick Ulivieri

After several days of suggestions by us, we now present reader favorites for Chicago themed holiday gifts.

😋 Rachel R. recommends brownies from Misericordia Hearts and Flour Bakery: "They make the best brownies in Chicago. Little heart-shaped bundles of chocolate joy!"

Susan H. suggests a Chicago trifecta:

🍰 "The Eli’s Cheesecake Cookbook" 40th Anniversary edition ($30).

🚲 Biketropolis Self Guided Cycling Tours ($40).

Bag of Lou Mitchell's Coffee, whole bean or ground of the "World’s Best since 1923" ($12).

🍕 Dave M. reminds you that Lou Malnati's half baked deep dish pizzas can be mailed anywhere in the U.S. ($68 for two).

📷 Barb W. suggests photos from "Chi Photo Guy" Nick Ulivieri, who sells striking images of the lakefront on Etsy. Prices vary.

  • If you aren't in a rush, Nick's photo could be the perfect gift.
