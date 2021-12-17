12 Days of Chicago Christmas: your picks
After several days of suggestions by us, we now present reader favorites for Chicago themed holiday gifts.
😋 Rachel R. recommends brownies from Misericordia Hearts and Flour Bakery: "They make the best brownies in Chicago. Little heart-shaped bundles of chocolate joy!"
- Misercordia's new bakery on Ridge Avenue or part of their $32 holiday gift box.
Susan H. suggests a Chicago trifecta:
🍰 "The Eli’s Cheesecake Cookbook" 40th Anniversary edition ($30).
🚲 Biketropolis Self Guided Cycling Tours ($40).
☕ Bag of Lou Mitchell's Coffee, whole bean or ground of the "World’s Best since 1923" ($12).
🍕 Dave M. reminds you that Lou Malnati's half baked deep dish pizzas can be mailed anywhere in the U.S. ($68 for two).
📷 Barb W. suggests photos from "Chi Photo Guy" Nick Ulivieri, who sells striking images of the lakefront on Etsy. Prices vary.
- If you aren't in a rush, Nick's photo could be the perfect gift.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.