12 Days of Chicago Christmas: Journo merch

We couldn't do our jobs at Axios Chicago without all the great work our fellow journalists do in newsrooms across the city.

If you want to show some love beyond your subscription, choose from a ton of cool merch on their sites:

👕 BlockClub Chicago: This awesome News For Locals T-shirt. ($25)

👩‍🍳 Chicago Reader: "Reader Recipes: Chicago Cooks at Home" by Mike Sula, with home recipes from top chefs. ($30-$55)

👄 Chicago Sun-Times: A two volume guide to speaking like a Chicagoan called Chicago-pedia. ($7.99)

🏖 South Side Weekly: Summer Guide print of a cool scene on a Chicago beach. ($15)

📰 Chicago Tribune: Called the Birthday Book, the paper prints a bound hardcover book of front pages from a day of your choosing going back almost 175 years. ($99)