12 Days of Chicago Christmas: Journo merch
We couldn't do our jobs at Axios Chicago without all the great work our fellow journalists do in newsrooms across the city.
- If you want to show some love beyond your subscription, choose from a ton of cool merch on their sites:
👕 BlockClub Chicago: This awesome News For Locals T-shirt. ($25)
👩🍳 Chicago Reader: "Reader Recipes: Chicago Cooks at Home" by Mike Sula, with home recipes from top chefs. ($30-$55)
👄 Chicago Sun-Times: A two volume guide to speaking like a Chicagoan called Chicago-pedia. ($7.99)
🏖 South Side Weekly: Summer Guide print of a cool scene on a Chicago beach. ($15)
📰 Chicago Tribune: Called the Birthday Book, the paper prints a bound hardcover book of front pages from a day of your choosing going back almost 175 years. ($99)
