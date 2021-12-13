Bears start strong, fade in blowout loss

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Bears started strong but fell apart in the second half to lose their sixth straight against the Packers.

Why it matters: The Bears lost 45-30 to fall to 4-9. They've guaranteed their first losing season since 2017.

After taking a lead into halftime, the Bears gave up 24 unanswered points and were thoroughly outplayed by the Packers in the second half.

MVP: Speedster Jakeem Grant scored a big punt return for a touchdown and was successful in the return game. The special teams played well, including a late onside kick recovery. They almost turned the game around with a fumble TD return, but it was nullified by a questionable penalty.

LVP: The Bears secondary continued their mediocre season, giving up big plays and missing tackles. Justin Fields also turned the ball over three times, including an interception returned for a touchdown.

Playing in relief of the injured Jason Peters, rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins committed costly penalties and had a hard time protecting Fields.

Other tidbits: Linebacker Robert Quinn had two sacks to give him 14 on the season. He's tied for the lead in the NFC.

The Bears' 27 first half points were a season-high.

Coach Matt Nagy is now 1-7 against the Green Bay Packers.

What's next: The Bears play the Vikings on Monday Night Football.