39 mins ago - Sports
Bears start strong, fade in blowout loss
Justin Kaufmann
Allen Lazard of the Packers celebrates after a two-yard touchdown reception with a Lambeau Leap
Allen Lazard of the Packers celebrates after a two-yard touchdown reception. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Bears started strong but fell apart in the second half to lose their sixth straight against the Packers.

Why it matters: The Bears lost 45-30 to fall to 4-9. They've guaranteed their first losing season since 2017.

  • After taking a lead into halftime, the Bears gave up 24 unanswered points and were thoroughly outplayed by the Packers in the second half.

MVP: Speedster Jakeem Grant scored a big punt return for a touchdown and was successful in the return game. The special teams played well, including a late onside kick recovery. They almost turned the game around with a fumble TD return, but it was nullified by a questionable penalty.

LVP: The Bears secondary continued their mediocre season, giving up big plays and missing tackles. Justin Fields also turned the ball over three times, including an interception returned for a touchdown.

  • Playing in relief of the injured Jason Peters, rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins committed costly penalties and had a hard time protecting Fields.

Other tidbits: Linebacker Robert Quinn had two sacks to give him 14 on the season. He's tied for the lead in the NFC.

  • The Bears' 27 first half points were a season-high.
  • Coach Matt Nagy is now 1-7 against the Green Bay Packers.

What's next: The Bears play the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

