Bears start strong, fade in blowout loss

The Bears started strong but fell apart in the second half to lose their sixth straight against the Packers.
Why it matters: The Bears lost 45-30 to fall to 4-9. They've guaranteed their first losing season since 2017.
- After taking a lead into halftime, the Bears gave up 24 unanswered points and were thoroughly outplayed by the Packers in the second half.
MVP: Speedster Jakeem Grant scored a big punt return for a touchdown and was successful in the return game. The special teams played well, including a late onside kick recovery. They almost turned the game around with a fumble TD return, but it was nullified by a questionable penalty.
LVP: The Bears secondary continued their mediocre season, giving up big plays and missing tackles. Justin Fields also turned the ball over three times, including an interception returned for a touchdown.
- Playing in relief of the injured Jason Peters, rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins committed costly penalties and had a hard time protecting Fields.
Other tidbits: Linebacker Robert Quinn had two sacks to give him 14 on the season. He's tied for the lead in the NFC.
- The Bears' 27 first half points were a season-high.
- Coach Matt Nagy is now 1-7 against the Green Bay Packers.
What's next: The Bears play the Vikings on Monday Night Football.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.