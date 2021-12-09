12 Days of Chicago Christmas: Sweets
Today's local gift idea is aimed at the person on your list with a sweet tooth and a soft heart.
The goods: Christmas cookie jar from Unique Sweets ($20), pecan pie from Justice of the Pies ($69) or cupcakes from Blue Sky Bakery ($2.75).
The missions: Unique Sweets employees individuals with developmental disabilities.
- Justice of the Pies cooks for and teaches cooking to low-income youth.
- Blue Sky Bakery trains youth with barriers to employment.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.