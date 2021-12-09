1 hour ago - Food and Drink
12 Days of Chicago Christmas: Sweets
Monica Eng
Chocolate pecan pie
Justice of the Pies German chocolate pecan pie.

Today's local gift idea is aimed at the person on your list with a sweet tooth and a soft heart.

The goods: Christmas cookie jar from Unique Sweets ($20), pecan pie from Justice of the Pies ($69) or cupcakes from Blue Sky Bakery ($2.75).

The missions: Unique Sweets employees individuals with developmental disabilities.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more