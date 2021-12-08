12 Days of Chicago Christmas gifts: local books
Day four in our series of local gift ideas is aimed at the bookworms on your list.
You can't go wrong with a batch of fine books recently released by Chicago journalists:
- As the Wicked Watch by Tamron Hall with T. Shawn Taylor.
- Three Girls from Bronzeville by Dawn Turner Trice.
- Christmas with Elvis by Robert K. Elder.
- Chicago Exposed: Defining Moments from the Chicago Sun-Times Photo Archive, edited by Rich Cahan and Michael Williams.
- The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide by Steve Dolinsky.
Local love: You can get all these books from local independent bookstores, many of which can ship the books if needed.
- Some are hosting upcoming signings for Christmas with Elvis in Forest Park or the Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide in Crestwood.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.