The J.P. Graziano Beef Kit. Photo: J.P. Graziano Grocery Co, Inc.

Welcome to our list of locally sourced, Chicago-themed gifts. The rest of the collection will roll out over the coming days.

Today: The Barstool Chicago x JP Graziano Beef Kit Gift Box.

Why: There's nothing like the holidays in Chicago when you can gift a beef kit.

The price: $13 for Graziano's seasoning and world famous giardiniera, a spicy condiment of oil and vegetables. You gotta get the beef on your own.

The experience: You can trace the Graziano family business to the turn of the 20th century, when it started as a wholesale shop that sold things like imported Italian oil, spices and cheese.

In other words: They know what they are doing.

Giardiniera is a Chicago gift all by itself. Add the Italian beef seasoning and you get a true wet and spicy beef sandwich, just as the Chicago gods intended.

Be careful: Graziano's mezzo giardiniera is a mix between their varieties of hot and mild. That's something you don't see in Chicago every day.

Best for: Anyone who loves Italian beef. And even if they don't, the mezzo giardiniera is worth it alone.

Where to get it: Order online or stop by the shop at 901 W. Randolph St. in the West Loop.