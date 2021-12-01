Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Hey, it's Monica. 50 years ago, Mayor Richard J. Daley proclaimed December as Chicago Songwriters Month.

Why it matters: The proclamation stands as a testament to the city's rich and prolific songwriting scene at the time, embodied by folkies like Steve Goodman and John Prine.

To mark the anniversary, I've written and recorded this Song for Axios Chicago Readers.