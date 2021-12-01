15 mins ago - Things to Do
Presenting our ode to Axios Chicago readers
Monica Eng
Woman with a guitar
Monica pays tribute to Chicago readers with her new aspriational hit single "Song for Axios Readers."

👋 Hey, it's Monica. 50 years ago, Mayor Richard J. Daley proclaimed December as Chicago Songwriters Month.

Why it matters: The proclamation stands as a testament to the city's rich and prolific songwriting scene at the time, embodied by folkies like Steve Goodman and John Prine.

To mark the anniversary, I've written and recorded this Song for Axios Chicago Readers.

  • My dog really likes it, but Jeff Tweedy, Chance the Rapper and other Chicago songwriters have nothing to worry about.
  • Feel free to write more verses and send them to us at [email protected] if the inspiration strikes!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more