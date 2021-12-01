Presenting our ode to Axios Chicago readers
👋 Hey, it's Monica. 50 years ago, Mayor Richard J. Daley proclaimed December as Chicago Songwriters Month.
Why it matters: The proclamation stands as a testament to the city's rich and prolific songwriting scene at the time, embodied by folkies like Steve Goodman and John Prine.
To mark the anniversary, I've written and recorded this Song for Axios Chicago Readers.
- My dog really likes it, but Jeff Tweedy, Chance the Rapper and other Chicago songwriters have nothing to worry about.
- Feel free to write more verses and send them to us at [email protected] if the inspiration strikes!
