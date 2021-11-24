Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: City of Chicago; Chart: Axios Visuals

A month ago Chicago looked on-track to open up for the holidays. But from October 22 to today, COVID-19 cases have almost doubled.

Why it matters: With only about a third of Chicago seniors boosted and 20% of little kids partially vaccinated, some families might reconsider multi-generational Thanksgiving dinners.

What they're saying: "If you are not fully vaccinated you should think about not gathering at the holidays," health commissioner Allison Arwady said in an online address Tuesday.

"But if you are going to gather, I would recommend taking a COVID test before."

"It's the mixing of unvaccinated, or partially unvaccinated with other families, that starts to amplify that risk," University of Chicago infectious disease specialist Allison Bartlett told the Tribune.

Yes but: Compared with last Thanksgiving, Chicago is doing a lot better.

Back then, local COVID cases were twice as high as they are today .

Yay for that, right?

The bottom line: Every Thanksgiving group has a different calculus to make when it comes to deciding where, how and with whom to gather tomorrow.