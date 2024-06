🏙 The intersection of North Church and West Sixth streets was temporarily closed Thursday morning because a car crashed through a parking deck in Uptown. No injuries were reported. (WBTV)

ğŸŽ LeMelo Ball was spotted joyriding in a go-kart on the roof of his newly purchased $2.4M condo in Uptown. (Axios)

🐟 The aquarium that houses Charlotte, the not-pregnant stingray, is temporarily closed "to ensure the safety and medical care of Charlotte and all our animals," it said on its Facebook page.

🏗 Construction is underway for a mixed-income, multi-generational apartment community at 3800 Shamrock Dr. (CBJ 🔒)

🚙 A state lawmaker wants the North Carolina DMV to allow digital driver's licenses that can be stored on cell phones. (WBTV)

🏟 Duke's Mayo Bowl will take place on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7:30pm. The game will air on ESPN. (Axios)