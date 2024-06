Tomorrow, June 5, is global running day. Here are a handful of ways to get moving.

☀️ For the early riser: A 2-5 mile run or walk starting at 6:30am at Run For Your Life in midtown (901 S Kings Dr.). Sign up here.

ğŸŒž For the coffee crew: Head to Not Just Coffee's Atherton Mill location at 2000 South Blvd. for a 6:30am run. Details.

🍺 For the brewery runner: Join Legion SouthPark Run Club and head from the brewery to Myers Park High School (around a 2-mile run) at 6pm to participate in Summer Track Series event(s). You can also just hang out and cheer people on. Details.

🏃‍♀️ For the evening runner: Charlotte Running Company's Promenade location at 5355 Ballantyne Commons Parkway will have live music, beer, raffles and a group run starting at 6pm. The run starts at 6:30pm. Details.

🍻 Another one for the brews: Head to Sycamore Brewing at 6:30pm for their run club with 3-6-mile options. Details.