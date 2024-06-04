🍕 Pizza in Uptown and other speed reads

🍕 800º Carolinas opened Monday at The Alley at Latta Arcade in Uptown. It's open 11am-7pm on weekdays.

🚋 CATS Blue Line and Gold Line service will not run June 8-9 for preventative maintenance. Bus bridges will operate in their place. Service will resume Monday, June 10 at 5am, per a press release.

📑 Applications are open for HIIVE (Charlotte Hub for Inclusivity, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship). The nine-week small business educational program is for chefs, food truck owners, artists and pop-up vendors looking to expand their business. (Center City Partners)

🏀 Steve Joyner's legacy was recently celebrated at Johnson C. Smith. (The Charlotte Post)

🎹 Famed Charlotte musician Loonis McGlohon now has a statue along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway near 4th and Kings streets. It's the 11th statue of a local historical figure in the Trail of History. (Charlotte Ledger)

🚗 North Carolina licenses and IDs are getting a new design and feel. Per the DMV, the 100% polycarbonate card uses laser engraving, and will feel stiffer and sound more metallic when dropped. (WECT)

🧀 Chuck E. Cheese is retiring most of its animatronic bands. But Munch's Make Believe Band will remain at five locations across the country, including Charlotte's off Pineville-Matthews Road. (WBTV)