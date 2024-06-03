Share on email (opens in new window)

New month, plenty of new things to do. Welcome June with concerts, outdoor movies, sporting events and so much more this week in Charlotte.

Monday, June 3

✍️ Learn calligraphy during an intro workshop from SkillPop in Camp North End. | $45 | 6:30-8:30pm | Details

🍷 End your Monday with a wine and sake dinner at Yunta in South End. $120 | 6pm | Details

🎷 Move and groove to live jazz by local musicians at The Bill Hanna Legacy Jazz Session at Petra's. | $7 | 7-10pm | Details

🧘 Wind down with yoga at Charlotte Beer Garden (bring your own mat). | Free | 7pm | Details

Tuesday, June 4

🦹 Put your knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the test with Marvel trivia at Skiptown. | $10 per pup; humans get in free. | 6:30pm | Details

🎶 Put all your playlist streams to good use with music bingo at Sycamore Brewing. | Free | 6:30pm | Details

🏃 Run with Wooden Robot's weekly run club, RunBots, and choose from a one-, three- or five-mile route. | Free | 6:30pm | Details

🎤 Share your love of music at The Evening Muse's open mic night. | $5 | 6pm (doors) | Details

Wednesday, June 5

🍔 Fill up on burgers and hot dogs summer cookout with Chef Kaley Laird at Mimosa Grill. | Free | 5-7pm | Details

🎷 See American Jazz singer Samara Joy live at Belk Theater. $30+ | 7:30pm | Details

🎶 Play "Name That Tune" featuring live video game music at Camp North End. | Free | 7pm | Details

🎤 Bring your "Directioner" energy to Niall Horan's live show for his new album, "The Show," at PNC Music Pavillion. | $13 | 7:30pm | Details

Thursday, June 6

🍻 Meet and network with young Black professionals at Another Brewery, hosted by The Link Up CLT. | Free with RSVP | 7-10pm | Details

🎺 Jam with show band The Voltage Brothers at Middle C Jazz. | $45 | 7pm | Details

🎬 Watch an outdoor screening of "Bring It On" at Camp North End, part of Crossroads Cinema's summer movie series.| Free | 8:30pm | Details

⚾️ Ride a mechanical bull, check out a petting zoo and cheer on the Knights during "Country Night" at Trust Field. | $19+ | 7:04pm | Details

Friday, June 7

🏳️‍🌈 Celebrate Pride Month with a paw-rade and drag show at Skiptown. | $10 per pup; humans get in free | 8pm | Details

🧠 Show off your knowledge of Black history and culture at Black Trivia Night with QCity Metro at Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar. | $20 | 7pm | Details

🥊 Kickbox to the tracks of Drake vs Kendrick at Gritbox in South End. | $30 (drop-in) | 9:15am | Details

🥍 Make it a lax weekend cheering on Charlotte's lacrosse team, Carolina Chaos, during their homecoming (featuring two days of doubleheaders) at American Legion Memorial Stadium. | $23+ | Times vary | Details

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board. Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing, which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Submit your event.