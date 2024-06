💵 Elon University is investing more than $2 million to upfit the South End space that will house its regional law school program. Construction on the school's 14,000-square-foot space at 330 W. Tremont Ave. will begin this summer. (CBJ 🔒)

⚽️ Charlotte FC beat rival Atlanta United 3-2 on Sunday. (Axios)

Wooden Robot Brewery has been cited and fined by the N.C. Department of Labor over one alleged serious violation following the death of co-founder Dan Wade in February. (WBTV)

🏗️ The Catawba Nation will break ground this month on its $700M casino project in Kings Mountain. Phase one, which will include an "introductory casino" and a sportsbook, will open in early 2026. (CBJ 🔒)

🌊 A sixth house collapsed into the ocean on the Outer Banks last week, putting the issue of U.S. coastal erosion into focus. (Axios)