Today marks the start of Juneberry Jams, a celebration of music, food and farm, about an hour east of Charlotte in Stanly County.

What to expect: The annual festival takes place over three Saturdays in June at Juneberry Ridge, a 750-acre farm and nature retreat.

It's a family-friendly event with live music curated by Charlotte musician John Tosco.

Gates open at 4:15pm each day, and you're encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs to claim a spot on the lawn near the stage.

Tickets start at $25 per person and children under 12 enter for free.

What's next: The next festival date is June 8, followed by the third event on June 22.