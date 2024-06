Share on email (opens in new window)

2008 Floral Ave in Dilworth listed for $1,650,000. Photo: Courtesy of Lauren Farlow

Some of these houses are within walking distance to attractive amenities like parks, restaurants and shopping.

Why we love it: This cozy home is within walking distance from Kilborne Park if you want to take your dog or kids out to play.

Neighborhood: Windsor Park

Windsor Park Realtor: Wes Collins • COMPASS

Wes Collins • COMPASS Specs: 3 beds, 1 bath and 1,012 square feet

3 beds, 1 bath and 1,012 square feet Notable features: hardwood floors, wallpaper bathroom, fenced-in backyard.

Photos: Courtesy of Wes Collins

Why we love it: This home boasts a fully renovated basement that you can use as a cozy movie room.

Neighborhood: Hidden Valley

Hidden Valley Realtor: Key Ardrey • Keller Williams Ballantyne Area

Key Ardrey • Keller Williams Ballantyne Area Specs: 5 beds, 4 baths and square feet

5 beds, 4 baths and square feet Notable features: walk-in closet, basement, large windows, open floor plan and spacious bedrooms.

Why we love it: The renovated brick condo has a walk-in attic that could store sentimental keepsakes.

Neighborhood: Providence Park

Providence Park Realtor: Jeff Murdock • Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc

Jeff Murdock • Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,671 square feet

3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,671 square feet Notable features: open floor plan, marble countertops, green cabinets, LED lighting, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, built-in shelving, carpet flooring and a two-car garage.

Photos: Courtesy of Jeff Murdock

Why we love it: You're a short walk away from popular spots like Pinky's, Counter- and the Stewart Creek Greenway.

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Wesley Heights Realtor: Ken Riel • COMPASS

Ken Riel • COMPASS Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,896 square feet

Notable features: high ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, freestanding tub, walk-in closet and a two-car garage.

Photos: Courtesy of Ken Riel

Why we love it: The traditional charm like arched doorways and wood flooring was preserved in renovating this house.

Neighborhood: Dilworth

Dilworth Realtor: Lauren Farlow • Keller Williams South Park

Lauren Farlow • Keller Williams South Park Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,946 square feet

4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,946 square feet Notable features: wood flooring, walk-in closet, fireplace, spacious bedrooms, built-in window seating, claw foot tub, large fenced-in yard.