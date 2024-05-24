⛈ NOAA forecasts "extraordinary" hurricane season

Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season features an unprecedented combination of air and ocean conditions, and is likely to be extremely active, according to the U.S. government's official seasonal outlook released yesterday morning.

Why it matters: Hurricanes are nature's largest and costliest storms, and the odds of a U.S. landfall during an above-average season may be higher this year.