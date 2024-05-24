⚽️ Inaugural soccer match and other speed reads

⚽️ Carolina Ascent will play its inaugural match on Aug. 17 vs. DC Power at American Legion Memorial Stadium. (Axios)

🐾 All CMPD Animal Care & Control's kennels are back open after months of renovations. (WCNC)

🌮 Rio 150, a Baja California-style Mexican restaurant in Lake Norman, expands to downtown Mooresville on Wednesday, May 29. CharlotteFive)

🏫 UNC Charlotte announced this week that Associate Vice Chancellor for Safety and Security John Bogdan, a controversial figure on campus since his hiring in 2018, will retire effective June 30. (Queen City Nerve)

🏆 Greg Olsen, who spent the past three seasons calling games for FOX Sports, including the past two as the network's top commentator, won another Sports Emmy, this time as the top event analyst. (WBTV)

📚 The UNC system's Board of Governors voted Thursday to repeal the existing diversity and inclusion policy at North Carolina's public university campuses. (Axios)