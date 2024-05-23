23 mins ago - News

🚲 Speed reads: Pump your tires for this

headshot
headshot
headshot
a group of cyclist on the street

Critical Mass aims to demonstrate the need for bike lanes and infrastructure. Photo: Ryan Allen

🚴🏻‍♂️ Charlotte's second Critical Mass bike ride, where hundreds of riders join on the streets at the same time, is May 31 at 6:45pm.

🏨 Plans are in the works to convert the 100-year-old office building at 212 S. Tryon St. into a 240-room hotel with a rooftop bar. (CBJ 🔒)

🍽 Alley 51, an international food hall inside Super G Mart in Pineville, will open today from 3-10pm. (Axios)

⚽️ Carolina Ascent has signed North Carolina alumna Emily Moxley. (Axios)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more