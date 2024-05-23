🚲 Speed reads: Pump your tires for this

🚴🏻‍♂️ Charlotte's second Critical Mass bike ride, where hundreds of riders join on the streets at the same time, is May 31 at 6:45pm.

🏨 Plans are in the works to convert the 100-year-old office building at 212 S. Tryon St. into a 240-room hotel with a rooftop bar. (CBJ 🔒)

🍽 Alley 51, an international food hall inside Super G Mart in Pineville, will open today from 3-10pm. (Axios)

⚽️ Carolina Ascent has signed North Carolina alumna Emily Moxley. (Axios)