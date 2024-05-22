Free museum entry and other speed reads

🎟 Discovery Place Science and Discovery Place Kids – Rockingham will observe three upcoming military appreciation weekends, offering free admission to those with active military ID or USAA membership and their families over Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day weekends. (Discovery Place)

🚨 Mecklenburg County Commissioner-elect Yvette Townsend-Ingram — who beat longtime Commissioner Pat Cotham in the primary — was arrested for driving while impaired on May 1. (WBTV)

⚾️ The ACC baseball championship began Tuesday at Truist Field in Uptown. (ACC)

A North Carolina mother is suing the Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball after the team's star guard allegedly struck her son with his vehicle after a fan event last October in Uptown. (ESPN)

🥤 Toastique, an "all-day micro cafe" specializing in artisan toast and juices, will open at Vantage South End in June. (CharlotteFive 🔒)