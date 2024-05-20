💰 The Charlotte area's hottest ZIP codes

Data: Zillow; Note: Typical home value refers to the average of the middle third of Zillow home value estimates for every home in a given region with a county record, including single-family, condominium and co-operative homes; Table: Axios Visuals Two ZIP codes on the far outskirts of Charlotte experienced the highest home appreciation in the past year — outpacing the prosperous south Charlotte area. Why it matters: Charlotte's metro area is among the fastest-growing in the U.S., and that is driving home values up.

The big picture: Some of America's boomtowns are not cities themselves but their outer suburbs, or "exurbs."

State of play: The ZIP code that saw the fastest home appreciation in the past year was 28159 in Rowan County, home to the town of Spencer and the North Carolina Transportation Museum.

Home values there grew 13% to $203,034.

The second-fastest appreciating ZIP code was 28660 in Iredell County, home to the small township Olin and parts of Statesville, where home values grew 11% to $319,426.

Reasonable price points and proximity to Uptown are to credit for the rising values in those areas, says Maren Brisson-Kuester, chief operating officer of Corcoran HM Properties.

The other ZIP codes seeing the biggest rises in home values were all in south Charlotte, which Brisson-Kuester says has been the "boom corridor" for decades.

