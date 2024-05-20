💰 The Charlotte area's hottest ZIP codes
Two ZIP codes on the far outskirts of Charlotte experienced the highest home appreciation in the past year — outpacing the prosperous south Charlotte area.
Why it matters: Charlotte's metro area is among the fastest-growing in the U.S., and that is driving home values up.
The big picture: Some of America's boomtowns are not cities themselves but their outer suburbs, or "exurbs."
State of play: The ZIP code that saw the fastest home appreciation in the past year was 28159 in Rowan County, home to the town of Spencer and the North Carolina Transportation Museum.
- Home values there grew 13% to $203,034.
- The second-fastest appreciating ZIP code was 28660 in Iredell County, home to the small township Olin and parts of Statesville, where home values grew 11% to $319,426.
- Reasonable price points and proximity to Uptown are to credit for the rising values in those areas, says Maren Brisson-Kuester, chief operating officer of Corcoran HM Properties.
The other ZIP codes seeing the biggest rises in home values were all in south Charlotte, which Brisson-Kuester says has been the "boom corridor" for decades.
