Soccer-themed coffee and other speed reads

charlotte skyline in north carolina

Photo: Andy Weber/Axios

☕️ Knowledge Perk Coffee Company has released a Charlotte FC-themed canned coffee at its locations. (Instagram)

🚨 Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and Victoria's Voice Foundation are hosting a forum Thursday to help Charlotte parents recognize the early signs of potential substance abuse in their children. (Details)

💵 The Johnston Building at 212 S. Tryon St., a 100-year-old Uptown office building, was sold to an investment firm focused on boutique and independent hotels. (CBJ 🔒)

A woman is dead after a shooting involving a police officer with the Gastonia Police Department Saturday afternoon in Gastonia. (WBTV)

