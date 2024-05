🏁 The historic North Wilkesboro Speedway is again hosting the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, tonight at 8pm.

According to Gov. Cooper's office, the 2023 race had a statewide economic impact of $42.4 million.

🏙️ Laura Yates Clark, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Charlotte since 2018, is leaving to join the Foundation For The Carolinas. She'll assume the role of president, reporting to foundation CEO Cathy Bessant. (🔒 CBJ)

💰 U.S. Bank last week announced $450,000 in grants to three nonprofits in Charlotte: the United Way, Prospera and Business Expansion Funding Corp. These are part of the bank's Opportunity Fund grants, meant to "increase wealth-building opportunities for low- to moderate-income communities."

✈️ Frontier Airlines, the discount airliner that operates several nonstop flights out of Charlotte, will stop charging to change or cancel a flight. (CNBC)