🌺 One fun family event to go
Tomorrow, the Urban District Market is hosting a Hawaiian-themed brunch.
What to expect: A brunch buffet, hula dance lessons and a visit from Moana.
- The buffet menu will include a poke bowl station, spam masubi, BBQ short ribs, loco moco, a whole pig roast and teriyaki chicken.
- Tickets are $30; kids under 2 eat free.
📍 Stop by: 2315 North Davidson St.
- Brunch is served 10am-2pm.
