🌺 One fun family event to go

May 18, 2024

Urban district market food stalls

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Tomorrow, the Urban District Market is hosting a Hawaiian-themed brunch.

What to expect: A brunch buffet, hula dance lessons and a visit from Moana.

  • The buffet menu will include a poke bowl station, spam masubi, BBQ short ribs, loco moco, a whole pig roast and teriyaki chicken.
  • Tickets are $30; kids under 2 eat free.

📍 Stop by: 2315 North Davidson St.

  • Brunch is served 10am-2pm.

