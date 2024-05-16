🗓 Save the dates

May 16, 2024 - News

Panthers field

There's nothing quite like the return of football season. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Speaking of football, the NFL released the 2024 season schedule Wednesday.

State of play: The Panthers open their 30th season on Sept. 8 at NFC South rival the New Orleans Saints. The game kicks off at 1pm and will air on FOX.

  • The Panthers head to Las Vegas on Sept. 22 to play the Raiders at 4:05pm. CBS will broadcast the game.
  • The Panthers are the only team without a scheduled primetime game in 2024, the Athletic's Joe Person noted.

🗓 Here are a few Panthers home games to add to your calendar:

⚡️ Sept. 15: Home opener vs. Los Angeles Chargers | 1pm on CBS

🔴 Nov. 24: Kansas City Chiefs | 1pm on CBS

🤠 Dec. 15: Dallas Cowboys | 1pm on FOX

Check out the full schedule

