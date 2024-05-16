🗓 Save the dates

Speaking of football, the NFL released the 2024 season schedule Wednesday.

State of play: The Panthers open their 30th season on Sept. 8 at NFC South rival the New Orleans Saints. The game kicks off at 1pm and will air on FOX.

The Panthers head to Las Vegas on Sept. 22 to play the Raiders at 4:05pm. CBS will broadcast the game.

The Panthers are the only team without a scheduled primetime game in 2024, the Athletic's Joe Person noted.

🗓 Here are a few Panthers home games to add to your calendar:

⚡️ Sept. 15: Home opener vs. Los Angeles Chargers | 1pm on CBS

🔴 Nov. 24: Kansas City Chiefs | 1pm on CBS

🤠 Dec. 15: Dallas Cowboys | 1pm on FOX

Check out the full schedule