🗓 Save the dates

Speaking of football, the NFL released the 2024 season schedule Wednesday.
State of play: The Panthers open their 30th season on Sept. 8 at NFC South rival the New Orleans Saints. The game kicks off at 1pm and will air on FOX.
- The Panthers head to Las Vegas on Sept. 22 to play the Raiders at 4:05pm. CBS will broadcast the game.
- The Panthers are the only team without a scheduled primetime game in 2024, the Athletic's Joe Person noted.
🗓 Here are a few Panthers home games to add to your calendar:
⚡️ Sept. 15: Home opener vs. Los Angeles Chargers | 1pm on CBS
🔴 Nov. 24: Kansas City Chiefs | 1pm on CBS
🤠 Dec. 15: Dallas Cowboys | 1pm on FOX
Check out the full schedule
