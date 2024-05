Speed reads

🥠The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-1 in New York Monday night, keeping the Canes' playoff dreams alive. (News & Observer 🔒)

🍺 A portion of proceeds from Birdsong Brewing's new sour ale, Pink Robots, will go to the Wade Family Fund in support of Wooden Robot Brewery co-founder Dan Wade, who died earlier this year.

ğŸŽ“ Dozens of students walked out of Duke University's commencement ceremony on Sunday as actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld was about to give his address. (Axios)