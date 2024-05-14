Speed reads

🥅 The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-1 in New York Monday night, keeping the Canes' playoff dreams alive. (News & Observer 🔒)

🍺 A portion of proceeds from Birdsong Brewing's new sour ale, Pink Robots, will go to the Wade Family Fund in support of Wooden Robot Brewery co-founder Dan Wade, who died earlier this year.

🎓 Dozens of students walked out of Duke University's commencement ceremony on Sunday as actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld was about to give his address. (Axios)