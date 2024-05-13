🗞 Speed reads

🏒 The Carolina Hurricanes avoided a four-game sweep by the New York Rangers this weekend. They must win game five tonight to stay in the playoffs. (News & Observer 🔒)

🏀 The Hornets will select sixth in this year's NBA draft. (Axios)

⛏ UNC Charlotte has achieved "Research 1" status, the top designation for schools with "very high research activity." (Observer 🔒)

🇺🇸 A Charlotte group is trying to land the Military World Summer Games in 2027 against a bid by South Africa. (CBJ 🔒)

🪧 Hundreds gathered on Saturday at Romare Bearden Park for a rally supporting Palestine. (WBTV)

🚗 The new city budget could extend street parking charges until 10pm Monday through Saturday instead of until 6pm. (WSOC)

🧇 The Wafflery, a breakfast restaurant by the owner of Mattie's Diner, opens today in the former White Duck Taco spot. (Axios)