🗞 Speed reads

πŸ’ The Carolina Hurricanes avoided a four-game sweep by the New York Rangers this weekend. They must win game five tonight to stay in the playoffs. (News & Observer πŸ”’)

πŸ€Β The Hornets will select sixth in this year's NBA draft. (Axios)

⛏ UNC Charlotte has achieved "Research 1" status, the top designation for schools with "very high research activity." (Observer πŸ”’)

πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ A Charlotte group is trying to land the Military World Summer Games in 2027 against a bid by South Africa. (CBJ πŸ”’)

πŸͺ§ Hundreds gathered on Saturday at Romare Bearden Park for a rally supporting Palestine. (WBTV)

πŸš— The new city budget could extend street parking charges until 10pm Monday through Saturday instead of until 6pm. (WSOC)

πŸ§‡ The Wafflery, a breakfast restaurant by the owner of Mattie's Diner, opens today in the former White Duck Taco spot. (Axios)