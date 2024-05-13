🗞 Speed reads

42 mins ago - News

Brady Skjei #76 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with teammates during the third period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Hurricanes celebrate a goal against the Rangers in game four Saturday in Raleigh. Photo: Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

🏒 The Carolina Hurricanes avoided a four-game sweep by the New York Rangers this weekend. They must win game five tonight to stay in the playoffs. (News & Observer 🔒)

🏀 The Hornets will select sixth in this year's NBA draft. (Axios)

⛏ UNC Charlotte has achieved "Research 1" status, the top designation for schools with "very high research activity." (Observer 🔒)

🇺🇸 A Charlotte group is trying to land the Military World Summer Games in 2027 against a bid by South Africa. (CBJ 🔒)

🪧 Hundreds gathered on Saturday at Romare Bearden Park for a rally supporting Palestine. (WBTV)

🚗 The new city budget could extend street parking charges until 10pm Monday through Saturday instead of until 6pm. (WSOC)

🧇 The Wafflery, a breakfast restaurant by the owner of Mattie's Diner, opens today in the former White Duck Taco spot. (Axios)

