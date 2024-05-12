⚡️ Biz lightning round

Davidson-based Summit Coffee will soon open its first South Carolina location in Mount Pleasant. It'll have a bakery as well as a cafe. (Instagram)

Visitors at the Mooresville animal attraction Lazy 5 Ranch can no longer feed animals out of their cars because of new federal guidelines. Now feeding is limited to wagon rides. (Queen City News)

Daye North America, a Charlotte manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, is moving its headquarters from South End to a new, larger spot at 901 Tuckaseegee Rd. (CBJ)

Northside Christian Academy, a K-12 private school in north Charlotte that opened in 1961 and is well-known for its athletics, is closing. (Observer)