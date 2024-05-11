🎨 Outdoor art gallery in Plaza Midwood

Plaza Midwood will transform into an outdoor art gallery and street market today.

Driving the news: The Experience Midwood Market + Art Crawl is today, May 11 from 12-5pm.

The event will feature over 10 local brick-and-mortar businesses opening their doors to host 40+ pop-up vendors and artists.

Highlights include: Handmade birdhouses and nature crafts from Carolina Backyard hosted by Dish.

Seasonal tea towels and flavored olive oils from Hawleywood Designs hosted by Emmy Squared.

At 1pm, Moxie Mercantile will unveil a new mural celebrating the life of Deborah Triplett, a cherished Plaza Midwood resident, neighbor, artist, photographer, friend, and advocate for human and animal rights.

