🎨 Outdoor art gallery in Plaza Midwood

headshot
Outside of store Moxie Mercantile

DJ JasonPhillipMichel will be spinning the good tunes in front of Betty from 1-4pm. Photo: Alex Sands/Axios

Plaza Midwood will transform into an outdoor art gallery and street market today.

Driving the news: The Experience Midwood Market + Art Crawl is today, May 11 from 12-5pm.

  • The event will feature over 10 local brick-and-mortar businesses opening their doors to host 40+ pop-up vendors and artists.

Highlights include: Handmade birdhouses and nature crafts from Carolina Backyard hosted by Dish.

  • Seasonal tea towels and flavored olive oils from Hawleywood Designs hosted by Emmy Squared.
  • At 1pm, Moxie Mercantile will unveil a new mural celebrating the life of Deborah Triplett, a cherished Plaza Midwood resident, neighbor, artist, photographer, friend, and advocate for human and animal rights.

Check out the event lineup

