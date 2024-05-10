Speed reads: 🚴🏻‍♂️ Ride to honor

🚲 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers will take turns riding fallen officer Joshua Eyer's bike to Washington D.C. during the annual Bike 2 DC - Ride to Honor. (CMPD)

🔋 Pineville-based battery recycling startup Li Industries has raised $36 million to build its next recycling facility. (Axios Pro 🔐)

✨ PINE, a 6,300+-square-foot event space by 828 Venue Management Company, opened at The Pass in NoDa, per a press release.

CMPD is investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman whose body was found near the Regal Stonecrest movie theater in south Charlotte. (WBTV)