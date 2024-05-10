8 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $375K

If you're looking for a family home, one of these listings could fit the bill with multiple bedrooms, a guest house or a backyard pool.

7315 Palmetto Ct. — $375,000

Why we love it: This charming home could be a great option for a family looking to fill the multiple rooms up with kids. Plus, there's a fenced-in yard for your fur babies to run around.

  • Neighborhood: Marlwood
  • Realtor: Victor Valle Nunez • HomeSmart Expert Realty
  • Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,980 square feet
  • Notable features: quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, open concept, gold finishings, kitchen backsplash and large fenced-in yard.
Photos: Courtesy of Victor Valle Nunez

4810 Coronado Dr. — $550,000

Why we love it: If you add a few outdoor decorations and lounge chairs around the pool, you could turn your backyard into a mini resort.

  • Neighborhood: Coventry Woods
  • Realtor: Anne Brade • RE/MAX Executive
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,087 square feet
  • Notable features: quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, sunroom, hardwood floors, freestanding tub, built-in shelving, patio and pool.
Photos: Courtesy of Anne Brade

416 E 18th St. — $900,000

Why we love it: This listing is a two-for-one deal since there's a charming tiny house on the property that could be rented out.

  • Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,511 square feet
  • Notable features: wooden barn doors, loft, stainless steel appliances, porch, built-in bench seating and open floor plan.
Photos: Courtesy of Cindi Hastings

1760 Dunkirk Dr. — $1,295,000

Why we love it: This newly built house comes with plenty of modern features — plus, it's a short walk to restaurants and shops in South End.

  • Neighborhood: Wilmore
  • Realtor: Andrew Greenberg • EXP Realty LLC Ballantyne
  • Specs: 5 beds, 4.5 baths and 3,472 square feet
  • Notable features: porch, open floor plan, large kitchen island, wet bar, oversized pantry, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, large walk-in closet, shaded patio and fenced-in backyard.
