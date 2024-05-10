Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $375K

If you're looking for a family home, one of these listings could fit the bill with multiple bedrooms, a guest house or a backyard pool.

Why we love it: This charming home could be a great option for a family looking to fill the multiple rooms up with kids. Plus, there's a fenced-in yard for your fur babies to run around.

Neighborhood: Marlwood

Marlwood Realtor: Victor Valle Nunez • HomeSmart Expert Realty

Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,980 square feet

4 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,980 square feet Notable features: quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, open concept, gold finishings, kitchen backsplash and large fenced-in yard.

Why we love it: If you add a few outdoor decorations and lounge chairs around the pool, you could turn your backyard into a mini resort.

Neighborhood: Coventry Woods

Coventry Woods Realtor: Anne Brade • RE/MAX Executive

Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,087 square feet

3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,087 square feet Notable features: quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, sunroom, hardwood floors, freestanding tub, built-in shelving, patio and pool.

Why we love it: This listing is a two-for-one deal since there's a charming tiny house on the property that could be rented out.

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,511 square feet

4 beds, 3 baths and 2,511 square feet Notable features: wooden barn doors, loft, stainless steel appliances, porch, built-in bench seating and open floor plan.

Why we love it: This newly built house comes with plenty of modern features — plus, it's a short walk to restaurants and shops in South End.