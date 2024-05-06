Share on email (opens in new window)

This week, hang with local reality stars and catch some of the biggest names in golf at the legendary Wells Fargo Championship. Let's par-tee, Charlotte.

Monday, May 6

🧘‍♀️ Take a yoga flow at El Thrifty in Optimist Hall. | 10am | $10 | Details

⛳️ Attend the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club through May 12. | Times vary | $89+ | Details

🧠 Play trivia at Suffolk Punch Brewing. | 7pm | Free | Details

💪 Get in a strength-based workout at Protagonist Brewing. | 6pm | $15.50 | Details

Tuesday, May 7

🎭 See "Hadestown" the musical at Belk Theater through May 12. | 7:30pm | $30+ | Details

🎤 See singer-songwriter Madison Beer at The Fillmore. | 8pm | $50+ | Details

🍕 Enjoy a fully gluten-free menu at Monday Night Brewing through May 8. | 12-11pm | Free | Details

🕯️ Take a candle-making workshop at Protagonist. | 7-9pm | $35 | Details

Wednesday, May 8

🚔 Dine at Duckworth's, Link & Pin or The Cellar on Wednesday, May 8 — 5% of all sales will go to the families of the four officers killed in east Charlotte's shooting. | Times vary | Free | Details

⭐️ Hang with Charlotte reality TV stars Madina from "The Bachelor" and Chelsea from "Love Is Blind" at Streetcar. | 7-10pm | $50 | Details

💪 Get in a workout with OG Boot Camp at Lenny Boy Brewing. | 6:30pm | Free | Details

🍹 Sip cocktails from popular NYC speakeasy Employees Only during their two-day takeover at Dilworth Tasting Room. | Times vary (reservations recommended) | Prices vary | Details

🐶 Take your pups for a night out at "Paws and Pints" by The Brewers at 4001 Yancey. | 5-9pm | Free | Details

🍣 Join for a Nobu-inspired tasting menu at Great Wagon Road Distilling Company. | 7pm | $100 | Details

🎶 Wind down with live music at One South in Uptown. | 4-6pm | Free | Details

Thursday, May 9

🎶 Enjoy live music at QCQ@5 on the rooftop of Queen City Quarter. | 5-8pm | Free | Details

🤣 Laugh until you cry with comedian Wanda Sykes at Ovens Auditorium. | 7:30pm | $49 | Details

🥊 Take a Bad Bunny-inspired boxing class at Gritbox. | 7:15am | $30 (drop-in) | Details

🎭 Master the art of improv with entry-level classes at Charlotte Comedy Theatre. | 6:30pm | $50 deposit | Details

🍓 Shop local at Camp North End's farmers market. | 4pm | Free | Details

Friday, May 10

🎤 Vibe to Bad Bunny at Spectrum Center in Uptown. | 8pm | $175+ | Details

🪩 Party with DJ and Producer Austin Millz at The Music Yard. | 6pm | $33.70 | Details

😂 Solve brain teasers and participate in improv at Frothy Beard's comedy game show. | 7pm | Free | Details

🐐 Do yoga with baby goats at Banden Farms in Gastonia. | 6:30pm | $30 | Detail