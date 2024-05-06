This week, hang with local reality stars and catch some of the biggest names in golf at the legendary Wells Fargo Championship. Let's par-tee, Charlotte.
Monday, May 6
🧘♀️ Take a yoga flow at El Thrifty in Optimist Hall. | 10am | $10 | Details
⛳️ Attend the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club through May 12. | Times vary | $89+ | Details
🧠 Play trivia at Suffolk Punch Brewing. | 7pm | Free | Details
💪 Get in a strength-based workout at Protagonist Brewing. | 6pm | $15.50 | Details
Tuesday, May 7
🎭 See "Hadestown" the musical at Belk Theater through May 12. | 7:30pm | $30+ | Details
🎤 See singer-songwriter Madison Beer at The Fillmore. | 8pm | $50+ | Details
🍕 Enjoy a fully gluten-free menu at Monday Night Brewing through May 8. | 12-11pm | Free | Details
🕯️ Take a candle-making workshop at Protagonist. | 7-9pm | $35 | Details
Wednesday, May 8
🚔 Dine at Duckworth's, Link & Pin or The Cellar on Wednesday, May 8 — 5% of all sales will go to the families of the four officers killed in east Charlotte's shooting. | Times vary | Free | Details
⭐️ Hang with Charlotte reality TV stars Madina from "The Bachelor" and Chelsea from "Love Is Blind" at Streetcar. | 7-10pm | $50 | Details
💪 Get in a workout with OG Boot Camp at Lenny Boy Brewing. | 6:30pm | Free | Details
🍹 Sip cocktails from popular NYC speakeasy Employees Only during their two-day takeover at Dilworth Tasting Room. | Times vary (reservations recommended) | Prices vary | Details
🐶 Take your pups for a night out at "Paws and Pints" by The Brewers at 4001 Yancey. | 5-9pm | Free | Details
🍣 Join for a Nobu-inspired tasting menu at Great Wagon Road Distilling Company. | 7pm | $100 | Details
🎶 Wind down with live music at One South in Uptown. | 4-6pm | Free | Details
Thursday, May 9
🎶 Enjoy live music at QCQ@5 on the rooftop of Queen City Quarter. | 5-8pm | Free | Details
🤣 Laugh until you cry with comedian Wanda Sykes at Ovens Auditorium. | 7:30pm | $49 | Details
🥊 Take a Bad Bunny-inspired boxing class at Gritbox. | 7:15am | $30 (drop-in) | Details
🎭 Master the art of improv with entry-level classes at Charlotte Comedy Theatre. | 6:30pm | $50 deposit | Details
🍓 Shop local at Camp North End's farmers market. | 4pm | Free | Details
Friday, May 10
🎤 Vibe to Bad Bunny at Spectrum Center in Uptown. | 8pm | $175+ | Details
🪩 Party with DJ and Producer Austin Millz at The Music Yard. | 6pm | $33.70 | Details
😂 Solve brain teasers and participate in improv at Frothy Beard's comedy game show. | 7pm | Free | Details
🐐 Do yoga with baby goats at Banden Farms in Gastonia. | 6:30pm | $30 | Detail