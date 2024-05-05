⚡️Biz lightning round

Former Bank of America executive Andrea Smith will lead the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance as interim CEO, following the recent sudden resignation of Janet LaBar. (CBJ)

Infocenter, a Charlotte-based information technology consulting firm, has been acquired by Insight, a Fortune 500 company based in Arizona. Infocenter will operate as an independent unit of Insight, and Infocenter's employees and leadership team will remain with the company. (CharlotteInno)

Medline Industries, a medical supplier based in Illinois, is closing its Charlotte distribution center in Lincolnton, resulting in 220 job cuts. (Observer)

Green New Energy Materials Inc., a lithium battery parts manufacturer, plans to invest $140 million in its first U.S. facility, creating 545 jobs in Lincoln County. (Observer)