⚡️Biz lightning round

headshot
Andrea Smith

Andrea Smith. Courtesy of Charlotte Regional Business Alliance

Former Bank of America executive Andrea Smith will lead the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance as interim CEO, following the recent sudden resignation of Janet LaBar. (CBJ)

Infocenter, a Charlotte-based information technology consulting firm, has been acquired by Insight, a Fortune 500 company based in Arizona. Infocenter will operate as an independent unit of Insight, and Infocenter's employees and leadership team will remain with the company. (CharlotteInno)

Medline Industries, a medical supplier based in Illinois, is closing its Charlotte distribution center in Lincolnton, resulting in 220 job cuts. (Observer)

Green New Energy Materials Inc., a lithium battery parts manufacturer, plans to invest $140 million in its first U.S. facility, creating 545 jobs in Lincoln County. (Observer)

